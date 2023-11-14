HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Lal Singh's ED custody extended by five days in money laundering case

Lal Singh was under investigation by the ED in connection with a case against an educational trust run by his wife and former legislator Kanta Andotra

November 14, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Lal Singh. File.

Lal Singh. File. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

A court in Jammu on November 14 extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Lal Singh in a money laundering case by five more days.

Mr. Singh, the chairman of the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP), was arrested from a house in the Chawadi area of Sainik Colony here on November 7 after a special court dismissed his anticipatory bail application.

He was under investigation by the ED in connection with a case against an educational trust run by his wife and former legislator Kanta Andotra.

Special public prosecutor Ashwani Khajuria said Singh was produced before the special court on Tuesday through video conference on the expiry of his seven-day remand.

"The investigation of the case is at an initial stage... accused is involved in a serious and non-bailable offence, he is remanded to ED custody for a period of five days only from November 14 to 18," Mr. Khajuria said, quoting the court order.

The court ordered the ED to produce the accused on November 18 through virtual mode only and also directed the investigating officer to expedite the investigation.

Mr. Khajuria said the ED has filed a detailed report in the court of the principal sessions judge, Jammu, over a post-arrest bail plea by the accused.

The money laundering case stems from an October 2021 charge sheet filed by the CBI in this case which alleged criminal connivance in the issuance of land between January 4 and January 7, 2011, without mentioning details in respect of violation of the ceiling limit of 100 standard kanals imposed under Section 14 of the Jammu and Kashmir Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976, thereby giving undue pecuniary advantage to trust.

Based on this, the trust acquired multiple pieces of land of about 329 kanals vide three gift deeds executed on January 5 and January 7, 2011, the CBI charge sheet claimed.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / arrest / investigation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.