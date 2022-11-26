Former Hurriyat chairman Abdul Gani Bhat questioned in Jammu

November 26, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - SRINAGAR

An official said Mr. Bhat was questioned for around seven hours at the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC), Jammu, in a militancy-funding case.

The Hindu Bureau

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), a wing of the J&K Police, on Saturday, questioned former Hurriyat chairman and Muslim Conference chief Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat, 83, in a cross-border funding case. An official said Mr. Bhat was questioned for around seven hours at the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC), Jammu, in a militancy-funding case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bhat’s questioning has come following the arrest of former minister Jitendar Singh alias Babu Singh in April this year. 

The SIA has also filed a chargesheet against Singh and three others in a terror funding case. Singh headed the Nature Mankind Friendly Global party. “Mr. Singh was in touch with the terrorists of Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen outfit and separatists of JKLF, an unlawful association,” the SIA said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The vision of his party “was to make J&K, PoK and Gilgit Baltistan as one independent country by making a condominium of Pakistan and India, for having joint control over currency, external affairs and finance,“ according to the SIA.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US