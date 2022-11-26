Former Hurriyat chairman Abdul Gani Bhat questioned in Jammu

November 26, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), a wing of the J&K Police, on Saturday, questioned former Hurriyat chairman and Muslim Conference chief Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat, 83, in a cross-border funding case. An official said Mr. Bhat was questioned for around seven hours at the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC), Jammu, in a militancy-funding case.

Mr. Bhat’s questioning has come following the arrest of former minister Jitendar Singh alias Babu Singh in April this year.

The SIA has also filed a chargesheet against Singh and three others in a terror funding case. Singh headed the Nature Mankind Friendly Global party. “Mr. Singh was in touch with the terrorists of Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen outfit and separatists of JKLF, an unlawful association,” the SIA said.

The vision of his party “was to make J&K, PoK and Gilgit Baltistan as one independent country by making a condominium of Pakistan and India, for having joint control over currency, external affairs and finance,“ according to the SIA.