Former Haryana MLA arrested for alleged theft of liquor from godown

Satwinder Singh Rana is a former MLA from Rajaund constituency in Kaithal district

A former two-time MLA has been arrested by police on allegations of liquor theft from a sealed godown in Panipat district’s Samalkha in Haryana.

Satwinder Singh Rana, a former MLA from Rajaund constituency in Kaithal district, was arrested late night on May 13 from the MLAs hostel in Chandigarh, the police said on Thursday.

In 2019, Mr. Rana contested the Assembly election from Kalayat constituency in Kaithal district as a Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate. A JJP spokesperson, however, maintained that Mr. Rana had joined the party only a day before he was announced as its candidate.

“We have arrested Satwinder Rana, an ex-MLA from Chandigarh late last night in connection with liquor theft from a sealed godown in Panipat district’s Samalkha,” Bharti Arora, Inspector General of Police, Karnal Range told, The Hindu.

Ms. Bharti said the accused was one of the partners in the godown. The Excise Department had sealed the liquor stock in the godown, following a complaint of theft. “In 2016 as well there was incident of theft and again last month in April a case of theft was registered and several people have been arrested,” she said.

