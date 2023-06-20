ADVERTISEMENT

Former Gujarat MLA Govabhai Rabari joins BJP

June 20, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former Gujarat Congress legislator Govabhai Rabari joined the BJP on Monday, ending his three-decade-old affiliation with the Congress in the State. 

A three-time MLA, Mr. Rabari was inducted into the BJP by State chief C.R. Patil, who called the former legislator a prominent OBC leader in Banaskantha district of north Gujarat. 

Mr. Rabari, who had contested eight Assembly elections and won three, said the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was undertaking development works for all communities in the State. He alleged that the Congress had relinquished the politics of development. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last Assembly poll in 2022, the Congress fielded his son Sanjay, who too lost in Banaskantha, a district where the party won as many as four seats of the total 17 it won across the State. 

According to Congress insiders, Mr. Rabari was apparently forced to resign from the Congress and join the BJP to protect his directorship in the Deesa Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), a local cooperative body. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US