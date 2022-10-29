Former Gujarat CM Shankarsinh Vaghela’s son back in Congress

Former Gujarat chief minister and Congress veteran Shankersinh Vaghela. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mahendrasinh Vaghela, former two-time MLA and son of former Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela, on Friday returned to the Congress, five years after he had resigned from the party along with his father and others in 2017.

He joined the party in the presence of State Congress chief Jagdish Thakor and other leaders.

He won twice on the Congress ticket in 2007 and 2012 but had resigned from the party along with his father, then the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, in 2017 during the late Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha election in which Patel had a narrow victory.

As many as 14 Congress legislators had split from the party during the nail-biting Rajya Sabha battle involving the late Congress veteran and his own protege Balwantsinh Rajput, also a Congress legislator who had joined hands with the BJP to take on the Congress leader.

“Mahendrasinh was MLA twice from the Congress and his joining the party will strengthen the organisation in north Gujarat,” said Mr. Thakor.

The party chief was mum over whether Mr. Vaghela would be fielded as a candidate from any north Gujarat seat.

However, according to sources, he would likely be fielded as the party candidate in north Gujarat.

After quitting the party in 2017, Mr. Vaghela had briefly joined the BJP in 2018 but had resigned within two months of joining the ruling party in the State.

With his entry into the Congress, there is however no clarity on whether his father would follow suit. He has on many occasions expressed his desire to return to the Congress but the party high command has not heeded to his overtures.