Former Gujarat Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki passes away

He dominated State politics for decades and was regarded as a mass leader

Former Chief Minister of Gujarat and former Union Minister Madhavsinh Solanki passed away in Gandhinagar on Saturday. He was 94.

A four-time Chief Minister, he was a Congress stalwart in Gujarat, where the party last won the Assembly polls under his leadership in 1985. The party then won 148 Assembly seats, which still remains a record in State politics.

He also served as a Union Minister in the Rajiv Gandhi government.

Solanki dominated Gujarat politics for decades and was regarded as a powerful politician and mass leader in the State.

His social engineering theory KHAM (Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi, Muslim) proved to be a powerful base in electoral politics that won the Congress landslide victories over two decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the leader. In a Twitter post, he said, “Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

“Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had,” he added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also condoled the demise and cancelled all government programmes for the day. The State Cabinet is scheduled to meet at noon to condole the death of the former CM.

Solanki’s son Bharatsinh Solanki also served as Union Minister in the UPA and was Gujarat Congress president twice.