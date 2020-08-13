Other States

Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat demands ban on masks with tricolour pattern

Congress leader Digambar Kamat | Photo Credit: Twitter/Digambar Kamat
PTI Panaji 13 August 2020 09:10 IST
Updated: 13 August 2020 09:29 IST

Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Wednesday demanded a ban on masks with tricolour and Ashok Chakra printed on it.

The former Chief Minister took to Twitter to protest the masks with the colours and pattern of the national flag which are being sold ahead of August 15.

“Disturbed by seeing this photo on Social Media. I urge @PMOIndia to issue directions to all States and Ban use of Masks in Tricolour with Ashok Chakra. Let us all respect our National Flag,” he tweeted.

