Former DGP, ex-SAD leader join BJP in Punjab

CHANDIGARH

04 December 2021 05:03 IST

Several prominent people from Punjab on Friday joined Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), including former Director General of Police (DGP) Sarbdeep Singh Virk.

The people joined the BJP in New Delhi in presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is the BJP in charge for the Punjab assembly polls. Mr. Shekhawat said party would gain further strength in Punjab with the induction of these people.

Mr. Virk, former chairman of Punjab Cooperative Bank Avtar Singh Zira, industrialist Harcharan Singh Ranauta and former SAD leader Sarabjit Singh Makkar were among those who joined the BJP.

Advertising

Advertising

Apart from Mr. Virk, Sarabjit Singh Makkar — a former MLA and Shiromani Akali Dal leader, Avtar Singh Zira , a former chairman of Cooperative Bank, steel industrialist Harcharan Singh Ranauta were among those who joined the BJP.

BJP’s Punjab state general secretary Jeevan Gupta said that all the new joiniees came into the party fold after getting influenced by the farmer-friendly and people-friendly policies of the BJP. "All these people will strengthen the organisation by making the people of their respective areas aware of the policies of the Central Government and the ideology of the party," he said.