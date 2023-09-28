ADVERTISEMENT

Former Congress MLC in U.P. booked for remarks on Union Minister Smriti Irani

September 28, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Amethi police register NCR report based on complaint lodged by local BJP leader, who claimed party workers were hurt over the derogatory statement

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Smriti Irani represents Amethi constituency in the Lok Sabha. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Former Congress MLC Deepak Singh on Thursday was booked by the Amethi police for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The Minister represents Amethi constituency in the Lok Sabha.

On the complaint of local BJP leader Keshav Singh, Amethi police registered a Non-Cognizable Offence Report (NCR) in Gauriganj police station of the district.

In his complaint, the BJP leader alleged that the former MLC used words like ‘Irani Pakistani’ against the Minister, adding that the remarks have hurt the sentiments of party workers in Amethi and demanded strict action as per law.

Media channels in Amethi are circulating a video in which former MLC Deepak Singh was heard using such crass words against the popular MP, according to the complaint. The statement was allegedly made by the Congress leader during a protest over revoking of licence by the Uttar Pradesh Government of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi.

The Congress described the filing of a complaint on the former MLC as “nervousness” of the BJP Government and termed the ruling dispensation as “dictatorial”.

“Filing a case against former MLC Deepak Singh at the behest of the dictatorial government for fighting on an issue of public interest clearly shows the nervousness of the BJP Government. Let me once again remind the dictatorial government that every worker of the Congress Party is a lion, neither afraid nor bowing down,” said Ajay Rai, U.P. Congress president.

