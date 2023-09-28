HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Congress MLC in U.P. booked for remarks on Union Minister Smriti Irani

Amethi police register NCR report based on complaint lodged by local BJP leader, who claimed party workers were hurt over the derogatory statement

September 28, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - LUCKNOW

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Smriti Irani represents Amethi constituency in the Lok Sabha. File

Union Minister Smriti Irani represents Amethi constituency in the Lok Sabha. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Former Congress MLC Deepak Singh on Thursday was booked by the Amethi police for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The Minister represents Amethi constituency in the Lok Sabha.

On the complaint of local BJP leader Keshav Singh, Amethi police registered a Non-Cognizable Offence Report (NCR) in Gauriganj police station of the district.

In his complaint, the BJP leader alleged that the former MLC used words like ‘Irani Pakistani’ against the Minister, adding that the remarks have hurt the sentiments of party workers in Amethi and demanded strict action as per law.

Media channels in Amethi are circulating a video in which former MLC Deepak Singh was heard using such crass words against the popular MP, according to the complaint. The statement was allegedly made by the Congress leader during a protest over revoking of licence by the Uttar Pradesh Government of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi.

The Congress described the filing of a complaint on the former MLC as “nervousness” of the BJP Government and termed the ruling dispensation as “dictatorial”.

“Filing a case against former MLC Deepak Singh at the behest of the dictatorial government for fighting on an issue of public interest clearly shows the nervousness of the BJP Government. Let me once again remind the dictatorial government that every worker of the Congress Party is a lion, neither afraid nor bowing down,” said Ajay Rai, U.P. Congress president.

Related Topics

national politics / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.