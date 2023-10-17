Former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira arrested in Punjab’s Ferozepur district

October 17, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - Ferozepur/Chandigarh

“Former Congress legislator Kulbir Singh Zira was arrested from his residence in Ferozepur district early on October 17 on charges of obstructing officials from performing their duties a few days ago,” officials said.

Following the arrest around 4.30 a.m., Zira was presented before a judicial magistrate at his residence and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The former MLA was sent to Rupnagar jail.

Zira, who is the Congress' district unit chief, was arrested following a complaint by a block development panchayat officer, accusing the leader and his supporters of obstructing him and other staff from performing their duties during a protest a few days ago.

It was also alleged that Zira had tampered with government records during a three-day protest in front of the block development panchayat officer's office. Zira and his supporters had been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Zira city police station on October 13. A large number of his supporters gathered at the police station and raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government after the arrest.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring slammed the AAP government for the arrest of Zira. In a post on X, Mr. Warring said the case was registered against Zira for holding a protest against the government officials for not allegedly performing their duties.

"The AAP's Punjab government wanted to suppress our voice. We will not sit quiet and will hold a massive protest against this vindictiveness," he added. Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also condemned the arrest.

