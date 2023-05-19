Former Congress MLA joins BJP in Gujarat

May 19, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - AHMEDABAD

Former Congress legislator and grassroots tribal leader Dhirubhai Bhil on Thursday joined the ruling BJP in Gujarat along with scores of his supporters.

Mr. Bhil is a four-time MLA and had lost to the BJP’s Abhesinh Tadvi from Sankheda Assembly seat in South Gujarat in the 2022 election.

He joined the saffron party in the presence of Gujarat BJP president C.R. Paatil in Chhota Udepur district.

With him, several Congress members also joined the BJP in the presence of the State party chief who welcomed the new members into the party.

While joining the party, Mr. Bhil, who likes to keep a low profile, said he decided to join the BJP to ensure development in his area and he said he had no grudge against anyone in the Congress.

He talked about development work like a new school and other amenities the State government is creating in the tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district.