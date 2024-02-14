Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi receives Assam’s highest civilian award

February 14, 2024 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI:

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was given the Assam’s highest civilian award, Assam Baibhav, in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria presented the award to Mr. Gogoi, currently a member of Rajya Sabha, in the presence of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The award carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and lifelong medical treatment, the cost of which is borne by the Assam government.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said watching Mr. Gogoi receiving the Assam Baibhav was a privilege. “As a distinguished legal luminary, this (award) aptly acknowledges the remarkable impact he has made in the realm of justice delivery,” he said.

The government conferred the award on the 69-year-old Gogoi in recognition of his contributions to the field of justice and jurisprudence.

The only person from the northeast to serve as the Chief Justice, Mr. Gogoi is the son of Kesab Chandra Gogoi, who briefly served as the Chief Minister of Assam. The National Register of Citizens of 1951 for Assam was updated during his tenure as the Chief Justice.

The Assam government also conferred the Assam Saurav, the second-highest civilian award to four individuals, including swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika and athlete Hima Das. The Assam Gaurav was awarded to 17 other achievers in their respective fields.

These awards were instituted after Mr. Sarma became the Chief Minister in 2021.

