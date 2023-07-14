Former Chhattisgarh PCC chief to join Bhupesh Baghel Cabinet

July 14, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - RAIPUR

Shuffling its pack of cards further ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh will induct former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Mohan Markam in the State Cabinet from which it has dropped Premsai Singh Tekam, a tribal leader and MLA from the Surguja division.

On Wednesday, Mr. Markam — a two-time MLA, who was first appointed as the State chief in 2019 — was replaced by Bastar Lok Sabha MP Deepak Baij.

Announcing the decisions and that Mr. Tekam’s resignation had been accepted, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the party would gain from the two changes. He said the appointment of 42-year-old Mr. Baij was consistent with the party’s decision taken in the Raipur plenary session of the AICC earlier this year of giving 50% of the seats to those below the age of 50. He, however, ruled out any more changes in the Cabinet, adding that some responsibilities might be switched.

The outgoing Mr. Tekam held the portfolios of School Education department, Department for Development of Scheduled Caste, Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Minorities. On his resignation, he said it was the decision of the Chief Minister, adding that “Istifa diya nahin jaata liya jaata hai [resignation is not tendered but sought]”. On his own future prospects, including speculations around him being denied a ticket in the 2023 polls, Mr. Tekam said the party would decide who would get the ticket but everyone must work for the betterment of the party.