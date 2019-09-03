Other States

Former Chhattisgarh CM’s son Amit Jogi arrested on graft charge

File photo Amit Jogi.

File photo Amit Jogi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) leader was held based on the FIR lodged against him in February

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi’s son Amit Jogi, who heads of the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), was arrested on Tuesday in the state’s Bilaspur district on charges of cheating and forgery, police said.

The arrest was made following a police complaint lodged against him by Sameera Paikra, the BJP candidate from Marwahi constituency in the 2013 state Assembly polls.

Ms. Paikra in her complaint said, Amit Jogi allegedly submitted wrong information about his birth place while filing his nomination papers for the 2013 polls.

After the investigation for about six months, “Amit Jogi was arrested from Marwahi Sadan in Bilaspur, based on the FIR lodged against him in February this year at Gaurela police station in the district,” Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National Other States
Chhattisgarh
corruption & bribery
arrest
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2019 12:04:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/former-chhattisgarh-cms-son-amit-jogi-arrested/article29321797.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY