Former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy’s son missing after vehicle falls into Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh

February 05, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy’s son Vetri Duraisamy, 45, is missing after the vehicle in which he was travelling with a friend, skidded off the road and rolled into the Sutlej in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The vehicle’s driver, Tanjeev, who hailed from Tabo, a town in Lahaul-Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh, was killed, while Mr. Vetri’s friend suffered injuries, the police said.

Naveen Jalta, Kinnaur’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), told The Hindu over phone that the accident occurred around 1.30 p.m. on Sunday, near Kashang Nala on National Highway 5 (NH5), while the vehicle was on its way to Shimla from Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti district.

“The vehicle fell in Sutlej river. There were three people in the vehicle, two of them were tourists from Tamil Nadu. Vetri Duraisamy, a resident of CIT Nagar, Nandanam, Chennai, is missing, while Gopinath, 32, a resident of Palayam in Vellakovil (Tiruppur), was injured and referred to a hospital in Shimla,” he said on Monday.

Tanjeev was killed as he was swept away in the river. His body has been recovered, according to Mr. Jalta. Search operations are on to trace Mr. Vetri, he added.