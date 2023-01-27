HamberMenu
Former BJP leader, 3 family members found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha

The former BJP councillor died along with his wife and two sons days after posting on social media his sons’ rare genetic condition

January 27, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - Vidisha

PTI
Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader posted a message on social media and later allegedly ended his life along with his wife and two minor sons -- both of them suffering from a rare genetic disease -- at their home in Vidisha town of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Around 6 pm, Vidisha Nagar Mandal vice-president and former BJP corporator Sanjeev Mishra, 45, apparently upset over the illness of his sons, posted a message on social media stating, “God should not give even his enemy’s children incurable duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) disorder,” the police said.

His acquaintances, on reading the post, rushed to his house in the Bunty Nagar area, where they found Mishra, his wife, and two sons aged 13 and 7 unresponsive, said the police.

All the four were rushed to the district hospital where they died during treatment, they said.

Collector Umashankar Bhargava told reporters that Mishra's sons suffered from a genetic disease called muscular dystrophy, which is said to be incurable.

In a note left behind by the deceased, Mishra wrote about not able to save his sons, said Mr. Bhargava.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Yadav said they have registered a case and investigations were on.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

