Former BJP, INLD leaders join Congress in Haryana

New Delhi

14 September 2021 00:18 IST

BJP anti-farmer and anti-labourer: Selja

A former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a former leader of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) joined the Haryana Congress on Monday in the presence of All India Congress Committee State in-charge Vivek Bansal and Pradesh Congress chief Kumari Selja.

Those who joined the party are industrialist Ashok Goel Mangaliwala, former BJP leader Pawan Beniwal and former INLD leader Kanwarjit Singh.

While Mr. Beniwal was BJP’s candidate from Ellanabad constituency in the last Assembly polls who unsuccessfully contested against INLD’s Abhay Chautala, Mr. Singh is the son of former Congress MP Tara Singh.

Welcoming all the three leaders, Ms Selja said the BJP at the Centre as well as in Haryana is “anti-farmer and anti-labourer”.

“There are leaders who understand that the Congress is the only viable option to the BJP which has proved to be a failure in all spheres of governance in Haryana,” she said.

Mr. Bansal claimed that the winds are blowing in favour of the Congress and against the BJP in Haryana.