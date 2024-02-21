Former BJD MLA Pradip Panigrahy joins the BJP

February 21, 2024 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Pradip Panigrahy, the three-time MLA who was expelled from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) following a prolonged confrontation with the ruling party, on February 21 joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr. Panigrahy joining the BJP is seen as an important political development in the run-up to the General and Assembly elections, considering his organisational capability and influence in Ganjam, home district of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The Gopalpur MLA had earlier held different Ministerial portfolios in the BJD government. He was also the political representative of the Odisha CM in the latter’s Hinjili constituency. As former Ganjam district president of BJD, and once Mr. Patnaik’s blue-eyed boy, Mr. Panigrahy had skilfully steered the party in past elections.

But the past four years have been terrible for the Gopalpur MLA. He fell out of favour with the BJD leadership, particularly Mr. Patnaik, over an allegation of collecting money from job aspirants with the false promise of employment in a corporate house. Following an investigation by the Crime Branch of Odisha Police, Mr. Panigrahy was arrested and lodged in jail for about seven months.

On the personal front, relationship with tainted former Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash Pathak came under public scrutiny. The father and son duo were charged with cheating and embezzlement of funds running to several crores. The marriage of Mr. Panigrahy’s daughter with Mr. Akash Pathak was fixed.

Despite the controversies, Mr. Panigrahy has remained connected with people on ground and has the capability to influence people in more than two Assembly constituencies in Ganjam district. The BJP hopes to gain from the experience of the Gopalpur MLA, who has a proven track record of being a poll strategist. BJP State unit president Manmohan Samal has held initial discussions with Mr. Panigrahy.

It was time for change, Mr. Panigrahy said after joining the BJP. “This is time for change, to stay alert and develop Odisha and India. Entire world is looking up to India due to rapid economic growth. During past few decades, regional forces had emerged. In changing scenario, we need to stand with national party for making India a developed nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proven his commitment on this front,” Mr. Panigrahy said.