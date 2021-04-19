Former Bihar Minister Mewalal Choudhary succumbs to COVID-19

File photo of JD(U) MLA Mewalal Choudhary. Photo: Special arrangement

Patna

19 April 2021 11:57 IST

Former Education Minister and JD(U) MLA from Tarapur assembly constituency Mewalal Choudhary passed away on Monday. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Paras hospital in Patna.

Mr Choudhury was appointed as Education minister in NDA government but had to resign in a few days as his name cropped up in a corruption case of recruitment of college teachers.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, and former chief minister Rabri Devi condoled death of Mr Choudhary.

