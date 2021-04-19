Other StatesPatna 19 April 2021 11:57 IST
Comments
Former Bihar Minister Mewalal Choudhary succumbs to COVID-19
Updated: 19 April 2021 12:06 IST
Former Education Minister and JD(U) MLA from Tarapur assembly constituency Mewalal Choudhary passed away on Monday. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Paras hospital in Patna.
Mr Choudhury was appointed as Education minister in NDA government but had to resign in a few days as his name cropped up in a corruption case of recruitment of college teachers.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, and former chief minister Rabri Devi condoled death of Mr Choudhary.
More In Other States
Read more...