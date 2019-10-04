Former Azamgarh MP to rejoin SP

In a bid to reverse his political downturn, former four-time Azamgarh MP and OBC leader from Purvanchal Ramakant Yadav is returning to the Samajwadi Party.

Mr. Ramakant, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket from Bhadohi after the BJP denied him nomination from Azamgarh, will rejoin the SP on Sunday. He will be inducted by SP national president Akhilesh Yadav.

Mr. Ramakant told The Hindu that he was returning to the SP because he could not see any other alternative “to save the State and country”.

Mr. Ramakant won the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat in 1996 and 1999 as an SP member before securing the seat in 2004 on a BSP ticket and then with the BJP in 2009.

In 2014, however, he lost to SP patron Mulayam Singh, with whom he had a long-shared connection, in a tight fight.

Dismal loss

In 2019, the BJP fielded Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua from Azamgarh following which Mr. Ramakant contested on a Congress ticket from the neighbouring Bhadohi seat. He, however, lost his security deposit in the election.

Amid this setback, Mr. Ramakant’s return to the SP, whose president Mr. Akhilesh Yadav currently holds the Azamgarh seat, is being seen as compulsion for political survival as some years ago he had stated that “even my dead body” won't join the SP.