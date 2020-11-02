Other States

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi hospitalised again

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi was on Monday admitted to the intensive care unit of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

He had been discharged from the hospital on October 25 after undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.

A Congress spokesperson said the 85-year-old Mr. Gogoi was rushed to the GMCH after he complained of breathing problems. “He is under observation by a team of specialists,” a doctor at the hospital said.

The three-time Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader was admitted to the GMCH on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19.

He was discharged almost a month later but was readmitted on September 24 following a drop in his oxygen saturation level.

