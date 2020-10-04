Former Assam CM still in ICU

GUWAHATI

04 October 2020 21:11 IST

He is experiencing weakness but insists on being updated with political and other developments, says a party leader

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi continues to be in the intensive care unit of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he was admitted on September 24 following post-COVID-19 complications.

Mr. Gogoi, 85, had been admitted to the GMCH on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was discharged over two weeks later. But his health deteriorated sharply 11 days ago. “His oxygen level is above the 90 mark, which is not unusual for a person of his age. But he is experiencing weakness that has confined him to the bed,” a doctor said, declining to be quoted.

A Congress leader close to Mr. Gogoi’s family said the former CM has been speaking to visitors and reading up on political and other developments in Assam and elsewhere in the country and beyond. “He insists on being updated from time to time,” the party leader said.

Advertising

Advertising