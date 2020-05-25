Former Assam CM seeks release of 2 JNU students

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the immediate release of two Jahawarlal Nehru University (JNU) students who were rearrested on Sunday.

Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita are members of Pinjra Tod, a women’s rights collective. They were arrested in February in connection with the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests at Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi.

They were sent to police custody on Sunday in an alleged murder case linked to the riots.

“Our Constitution allows every citizen to show dissent and stage democratic, non-violent protests. The two students had like many others across the country resorted to peaceful protests against the unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Act,” Mr Gogoi said.

“Their arrest is vindictive and underlines the Bharatiya Janata Party’s bid to curb the freedom of expression,” he said, appealing to the Mr. Shah to instruct the Delhi police for their release.