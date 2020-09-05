Other States05 September 2020 11:58 IST
Former Assam CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta hospitalised after suffering stroke
05 September 2020 11:58 IST
His condition is stable, says hospital
GUWAHATI: Former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta was on Friday admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati after he suffered a stroke.
He is the second former CM to be hospitalised after 85-year-old Tarun Gogoi, who is undergoing treatment after testing COVID-19 positive on August 25.
“He (Mr. Mahanta) is in intensive care unit and being treated for neurological problems but his condition is stable,” a spokesperson of the private hospital said on Saturday.
