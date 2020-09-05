Other States

Former Assam CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta hospitalised after suffering stroke

Former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta. File

Former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta. File   | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

GUWAHATI: Former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta was on Friday admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati after he suffered a stroke.

He is the second former CM to be hospitalised after 85-year-old Tarun Gogoi, who is undergoing treatment after testing COVID-19 positive on August 25.

“He (Mr. Mahanta) is in intensive care unit and being treated for neurological problems but his condition is stable,” a spokesperson of the private hospital said on Saturday.

