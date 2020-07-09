Former Assam CM calls for release of Akhil Gogoi

Former Assam Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi has called for the release of peasant leader Akhil Gogoi and others of his organisation. The founder-adviser of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, has been in captivity since December 2019 on several charges, including sedition and instigation of violence during the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.
“Detention of Akhil Gogoi and others is undemocratic, unlawful, and a violation of democratic rights. We are urging the government to release them immediately,” said the former Chief Minister, also expressing concern over the peasant leader’s deteriorating health. “The government must provide him the best treatment,” he added.
Last week, inmates of the Guwahati Central Jail had resorted to a two-day hunger strike demanding proper food and healthcare in view of the COVID-19 crisis. They had also demanded the release of Akhil Gogoi and other KMSS leaders.
On Monday, Assam’s Director-General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, said the jail authorities would be directed to take good care of the peasant leader, who had reportedly developed some COVID-19 symptoms.
Akhil Gogoi was arrested on December 12, 2019. KMSS secretary Dhaijya Konwar was arrested the following day along with Bittu Sonowal and Manas Konwar, youth leaders from the organisation’s student wing.
All were sent to the custody of the National Investigation Agency.
