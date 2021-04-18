Other States

Former Assam CM Bhumidhar Barman passes away

Former Assam chief minister Bhumidhar Barman passed away at a Guwahati hospital on Sunday evening after a prolonged illness. He was 89.

The Congress veteran was Chief Minister for 23 days from April 22, 1996, after the death of his predecessor Hiteswar Saikia. He had held key portfolios such as Education, Health and Revenue.

The holder of an MBBS degree, he was first elected to the Assembly in 1967 from the Barkhetry constituency in western Assam. He won six more State elections from the seat.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was among the leaders who mourned the demise.

“Saddened to learn about the demise of former Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Bhumidhar Barman. My sincere condolences to his bereaved family members and well-wishers,” Mr. Sonowal said.

State Congress president Ripun Bora commiserated with the bereaved members of the late Dr. Barman’s family.

“Despite his age, he was active in politics, campaigning and attending party meetings to guide the party,” Congress leader Bobbeeta Sharma said.

