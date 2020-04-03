Former Arunachal Pradesh Minister Passang Wangchuk Sona dies

Former Arunachal Pradesh Minister Passang Wangchuk Sona died on the morning of April 3 at his Mechuka residence in Shi-Yomi district owing to prolonged illness, his family said.
He was 69 and is survived by three sons, a daughter and grandchildren.
Assembly Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona is the son of Passang Wangchuk.
Mr. Sona served in the State cabinet in the capacity of Minister of Mines and Minerals and Cooperation, besides Food and Civil Supplies from 1995 to 1999.
He was also Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu condoled the demise of Mr. Sona and said he was a prominent personality of the political history of Arunachal Pradesh.
“In his demise, our State has lost a first generation leader, who led from the front. His work for the downtrodden and needy will always be remembered,” Mr. Khandu said in his condolence message.
