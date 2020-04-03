Other States

Former Arunachal Pradesh Minister Passang Wangchuk Sona dies

Mr. Sona served in the State cabinet in the capacity of Minister of Mines and Minerals and Cooperation, besides Food and Civil Supplies from 1995 to 1999.

Former Arunachal Pradesh Minister Passang Wangchuk Sona died on the morning of April 3 at his Mechuka residence in Shi-Yomi district owing to prolonged illness, his family said.

He was 69 and is survived by three sons, a daughter and grandchildren.

Assembly Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona is the son of Passang Wangchuk.

Mr. Sona served in the State cabinet in the capacity of Minister of Mines and Minerals and Cooperation, besides Food and Civil Supplies from 1995 to 1999.

He was also Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu condoled the demise of Mr. Sona and said he was a prominent personality of the political history of Arunachal Pradesh.

“In his demise, our State has lost a first generation leader, who led from the front. His work for the downtrodden and needy will always be remembered,” Mr. Khandu said in his condolence message.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2020 6:22:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/former-arunachal-pradesh-minister-passang-wangchuk-sona-dies/article31249537.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY