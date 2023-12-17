GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Arunachal MLA shot dead by suspected militant

December 17, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - Itanagar

PTI

A suspected militant shot dead a former Arunachal Pradesh MLA in a village in Tirap district where he had gone on some personal work on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. near Raho village which is close to the Myanmar border.

Yumsen Matey, a former Congress legislator, along with three of his followers had gone to the village for some personal work when someone took him towards a jungle on some pretext and fired at him killing him on the spot, Tirap SP Rahul Gupta said.

The police launched a search operation for the culprit.

While the SP declined to comment on the identity of the militant, defence sources hinted at the involvement of the NSCN-KYA in the killing.

Matey was elected as an MLA from Khonsa West assembly constituency on a Congress ticket in 2009. He joined the BJP in 2015 and, earlier this year, declared his willingness to contest the assembly polls in 2024.

Before entering politics, he served as district adult education officer in Changlang district.

Out of the 239 insurgency-related fatalities in the state since March 2000, 183 have occurred in the Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) region, according to official data.

Related Topics

Arunachal Pradesh / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.