Former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani booked for sedition

Lucknow

04 February 2021 22:48 IST

The case pertains to a speech he made at the Elgar Parishad meeting on January 30.

The Uttar Pradesh police have booked former Aligarh Muslim University student leader Sharjeel Usmani for sedition in connection with a speech he delivered at the Elgar Parishad meeting in Pune, Maharashtra, on January 30, officials said on Thursday.

The FIR was lodged at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on the complaint of one Anurag Singh, who accused Mr. Usmani of allegedly conspiring against the State government and trying to create enmity between different groups. Mr. Usmani was also accused of hurting religious sentiments and trying to create lawlessness.

The FIR was lodged under Sections 124A, 153A, 153-A (2), 153 B (1) (c), 295 A, 298, 504, 505(1) (b) and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

In his complaint, Mr. Singh alleged that in his address at the Elgar Parishad meeting, Mr. Usmani used words and language which could create hate, indignation and contempt against the Yogi Adityanath-led State government.