Former AIMPLB general secretary Wali Rahmani dies in Patna

Patna

03 April 2021 19:26 IST

‘He had received the first shot of COVID 19 vaccine less than a week before testing positive.’

Renowned Islamic scholar and former general secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Wali Rahmani died here on Saturday, less than a week after being admitted to a private hospital upon testing positive for COVID-19.

The 78-year-old hailed from Munger district in Bihar and had once served as a member of the State legislative council.

According to Dr. Abdul A. Hai, one of the directors of the hospital where Mr. Rahmani was admitted, he breathed his last in the morning.

"He was admitted three-four days back. He had received the first shot of COVID 19 vaccine less than a week before testing positive. It takes at least two weeks after the second jab for the vaccine to be really effective", he told PTI.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called Rahmani's bereaved son to offer his condolences and declared that the funeral will be held with full state honours.

Sources close to the deceased Islamic scholar said his mortal remains will be buried at his native place in Munger on Sunday.

Among the many accomplishments of Mr. Rahmani was the 'Rahmani 30', a city-based free coaching facility mentored by former Bihar DGP Abhayanand who was also the co-founder of the famous 'Super 30'.

The AIMPLB also came out with a tweet mourning the death of its former general secretary.