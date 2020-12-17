Former AASU leader, ex-Minister join new party

Former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi and ex-Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Minister Pabindra Deka joined the newly-floated Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Wednesday.
Mr. Gogoi and Mr. Deka joined the new regional party at its two-day political convention.
Mr. Gogoi said that AASU was committed to protect the interests, hopes and aspirations of the indigenous population and he would continue to pursue the same in his new political journey.
The people of the State have been betrayed on several occasions by parties in whom they had placed their implicit trust, but AJP’s prime objective will be to ensure that they are not cheated again, he said.
Mr. Deka, a former Minister and currently an MLA from Pathacharkuchi constituency, had resigned on Tuesday from the AGP, of which he was a founding member. He said he was sidelined within the party as he had opposed the CAA and was left with no choice but to quit. He said he was joining AJP to uphold the spirit of regionalism and protect the interests of the people of the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath