Former AASU leader, ex-Minister join new party

Former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi and ex-Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Minister Pabindra Deka joined the newly-floated Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Wednesday.

Mr. Gogoi and Mr. Deka joined the new regional party at its two-day political convention.

Mr. Gogoi said that AASU was committed to protect the interests, hopes and aspirations of the indigenous population and he would continue to pursue the same in his new political journey.

The people of the State have been betrayed on several occasions by parties in whom they had placed their implicit trust, but AJP’s prime objective will be to ensure that they are not cheated again, he said.

Mr. Deka, a former Minister and currently an MLA from Pathacharkuchi constituency, had resigned on Tuesday from the AGP, of which he was a founding member. He said he was sidelined within the party as he had opposed the CAA and was left with no choice but to quit. He said he was joining AJP to uphold the spirit of regionalism and protect the interests of the people of the State.