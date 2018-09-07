Forest officer killed by sand mafia in Madhya Pradesh

A Forest Department officer deputed to check sand mafia operations was intentionally run over and killed by a tractor-trolley laden with illegally mined sand here on Friday morning, the police said.

Subedar Singh Kushwaha, a Deputy Forest Ranger, was stationed at a check post on National Highway 3 here, along with other Forest Department staffers, to check illegal excavation of sand from the Chambal riverbed, they said.

The 50-year-old officer was killed around 8 a.m. when he was inspecting vehicles coming from the riverside, district Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi said.

Intentionally mowed down

The SP said Mr. Kushwaha was trying to intercept a tractor-trolley laden with illegally mined sand when another one intentionally mowed him down from behind. Both vehicles managed to flee from the spot, he added.

He said the police were scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed near the forest outpost to track the killer. “We have charged the unidentified accused with murder, and further investigations are on,” Mr. Sanghi said.