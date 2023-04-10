HamberMenu
Forest fire resurfaces in Goa, brought under control

The fire was witnessed on Sunday night at Korpa Dongor, a hill near Canacona town in South Goa

April 10, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST - Panaji

PTI

A fire erupted on a hill in the South Goa district, a month after fires destroyed forests at multiple locations in the coastal State including the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, a senior official said on April 10.

The fire was witnessed on Sunday night at Korpa Dongor, a hill near Canacona town in South Goa, the forest department official said, adding it was brought under control early Monday morning.

The blaze could be seen from the Canacona-Margao Highway, located 8 km away.

“The sudden fire was seen emanating from the hill after which the fire and emergency services were informed,” the official said.

"The work to douse the fire began immediately and it continued till early Monday morning,” he said.

The blaze has been brought under control, but not fully extinguished, the official said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Last month, fires started on March 4 and destroyed forests at various locations in the Mhadei, Netravali and Bhagwan Mahaveer wildlife sanctuaries.

The Indian Navy and the Air Force had helped in dousing the fires.

