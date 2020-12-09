‘Foreigners’ in the NRC: Affidavit filed in High Court

About 4,800 ‘non-citizens’ have reportedly found their way into the National Register of Citizens published in August 2019

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) authorities have submitted to the Gauhati High Court an affidavit reportedly containing the details of “illegal foreigners” whose names had crept into the updated list of citizens released in 2019.

Some 19.06 lakh out of 3.3 crore applicants were excluded from the complete draft NRC published on August 31, 2019. It was later found that some “ineligible people” — those without papers establishing their domicile in Assam before March 24, 1971 — had been included in the citizens’ list.

“Yes, we have submitted an affidavit. I am not allowed to say anything beyond this,” NRC State Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma told The Hindu on Wednesday.

Some reports citing unspecified officials said there are about 4,800 ineligible people erroneously figuring in the NRC.

The NRC authority had on February 19 written to the Deputy Commissioner and District Registrar of Citizen Registration of all the districts, seeking details of all such ineligible people, often referred to as “Bangladeshi” in Assam.

The ineligible persons were specified as DV (doubtful voters), DF (declared foreigners), PFT (cases pending in Foreigners’ Tribunal or FT), DVD (DV’s descendants), DFD (DF’s descendants) and PFTD (descendants of cases pending in the FT).

The NRC was created in 1951 to determine who was born in Assam and is therefore Indian, and who might be a migrant from erstwhile East Pakistan, now Bangladesh.

The demand for updating the NRC was first raised in 1980 during the anti-foreigners Assam agitation spearheaded by the All Assam Students’ Union. A 2009 petition before the Supreme Court by the NGO Assam Public Works led to the updating exercise through a notification in December 2013.

The apex court-monitored exercise that cost at least ₹1,600 crore saw some 55,000 officials sifting the applications of 3.3 crore people across 2,500 NRC Seva Kendras on the basis of documents to establish them as residents of Assam.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, unhappy with the number of excluded people, wants the NRC reverified.