Foreign tourist gangraped in Jharkhand's Dumka: police

March 02, 2024 11:23 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - Dumka (Jharkhand)

A foreign national from Spain was allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on March 2.

The incident occurred at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from State capital Ranchi, on Friday night when a tourist couple from Spain were spending the night at a makeshift tent.

"The incident of gangrape occurred on Friday night," Jarmundi Sub Divisional Police Officer Santosh Kumar told PTI.

Further details, however, will be provided later, he said.

Meanwhile, another official, on condition of anonymity, said seven to eight local youths were involved in the incident.

The official said three arrests have been made so far while a manhunt is on for the remaining persons.

The victim has been admitted to a local hospital.

As per information, the couple had reached Dumka from Bangladesh on a two-wheeler and was en route to Bihar and then Nepal.

Neither Dumka Deputy Commissioner A. Dodde nor Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar responded to repeated calls from PTI.

