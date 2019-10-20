Foreign envoys to visit Golden Temple on Oct. 22

Around 90 foreign envoys based in India will visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar on October 22, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.

The decision is part of the celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

“Following the decision by the Union Cabinet to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Devji throughout the country and across the globe, in a grand and befitting manner, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations has invited Heads of Foreign Missions in New Delhi to visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Over 90 resident Heads of Missions in New Delhi are expected to travel to Amritsar,” a statement from the Ministry said on Saturday.

ICCR organising visit

The visit will be organised by ICCR in collaboration with the Punjab government and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

The Ministry declared that the envoys will be accompanied by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent charge) for Civil Aviation, Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, and Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, president, ICCR.

The event comes days ahead of the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor that will connect Indian pilgrims with the gurdwara in Kartarpur in Pakistan where Guru Nanak spent the last years of his life.