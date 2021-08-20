Foreign cigarettes worth ₹6.5 cr. seized in Mizoram

NEW DELHI

Major haul of arms and ammunition was also made in Lawngtlai district

In a major recovery of smuggled items in Mizoram this year, the Assam Rifles has seized 502 cases of foreign origin cigarettes in Champhai district with an estimated market value of ₹6.5 crore.

In another incident, a major haul of arms and ammunition was made in Lawngtlai district.

The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of the Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), seized 502 cases of foreign origin cigarettes in general area Ruantlang and Kelkang- Khaungleng Road in Champhai on Thursday, a statement from the Assam Rifles said. The operation was carried out by a joint team of the Assam Rifles and the Customs department, Champhai, based on specific information, it stated.

Three detained

Three persons were detained and handed over to the Customs for legal proceedings along with the recovered items.

Smuggling is a major concern in Mizoram given the porous border with Myanmar.

The Lunglei Battalion of the Assam Rifles launched an operation near Hmawngbu Village in the district along with a police representative and recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores.

“The team had a specific information of presence of a cache in the jungle near village Hmawngbu, 3 km north of the Indo-Myanmar border,” the Assam Rifles said. The recoveries include three pistols, 174 live rounds, 3 kg explosive, nine detonators and other stores, including mobile phone modified IEDs (improvised explosive devices), the statement added.