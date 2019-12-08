For second straight day, all flights remain cancelled at Srinagar airport

Flight operations at Srinagar airport remained suspended for the second consecutive day as all flights were cancelled on Sunday due to dense fog causing poor visibility in the Kashmir valley, officials said.
All flights at Srinagar airport were cancelled on Sunday and no flight operations took place, an Airport Authority of India (AAI) official said.
The official said 28 flights, including those for the armed forces, were scheduled at the airport for Sunday.
The airlines took the decision to cancel all flights because of very poor visibility caused by heavy fog in the valley, the official said.
Flight operations have been severely affected at the airport for the past three days.
On Friday, several flights were cancelled, while no flight operations took place on Saturday.
A thick layer of fog engulfed most parts of the valley on Sunday affecting visibility and causing problems to people especially to motorists.
A man walks on a wooden bridge amid fog in a cold morning in Srinagar, on Sunday, December 08, 2019.
| Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.