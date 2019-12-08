Other States

Footfall at Statue of Unity overtakes Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Narmada district of Gujarat.

The Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Narmada district of Gujarat.   | Photo Credit: PTI

In just over a year of its unveiling, the 182-m tall monument located near the Sardar Sarovar Dam receieved an average of 15,000 visitors a day

In just over a year of its unveiling, the Statue of Unity in Gujarat has outdistanced the footfall of the Statue of Liberty in the U.S., with an average 15,000 visitors a day. Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site to express their happiness over the news, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the statue. The monument was a tribute to the country’s first Home Minister Vallabhbhai Patel.

‘#StatueofUnity’ has been trending since Saturday morning with over 2,000 tweets.

One user tweeted: “Congratulations to @GujaratTourism @narendramodi for creating an iconic identity and a message in itself to our nation #StatueofUnity.”

“#StatueofUnity was the dream project of Narendra Modi. Now, this statue is proud of Gujarat and India. I will definitely visit there,” added another user.

Posting a tweet, one wrote “What a slap on the face of all the future predictors who were raising questions on the feasibility & economic viability of the #StatueofUnity project.”

The Statue of Unity, designed by the Indian sculptor Ram V. Sutar is the world’s tallest statue, with a height of 182 metres. It is located near the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada in Kevadiya town in Gujarat.

