Foot march in Goa next year to save Western Ghats

Panaji:

10 October 2021 12:35 IST

In November 1987, a 100-day-long foot march was organised by environmentalists and like-minded citizens to create awareness about climate change and environmental disasters

Almost 35 years after a foot march attracted global attention towards the Western Ghats in India, a similar event would be held next year to push for the conservation of the ecologically sensitive area, a representative of the Save Western Ghats Movement (SWGM) said on October 10.

The precise date of the foot march will be announced on November 1 this year, SWGM coordinator Kumar Kalanand Mani told PTI.

The core committee of the SWGM met at Madkai village in North Goa district on October 8 and October 9 resolved to work towards saving the Western Ghats, said Mr. Mani, who is also secretary of the NGO Peaceful Society.

Advertising

Advertising

The SWGM also decided to conduct a review of legislations pertaining to the conservation and protection of natural resources, especially the Western Ghats, he said.

“At the end of the review, we will send recommendations to the government,” he said.

The Western Ghats are spread over six States— Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

In November 1987, a 100-day-long foot march was organised by environmentalists and like-minded citizens, creating awareness about the Western Ghats mountain range and dangers that it has been facing due to human intervention and global ecological changes.