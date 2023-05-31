ADVERTISEMENT

Food inspector, who drained water from reservoir to find his phone, will pay fine of ₹53,092

May 31, 2023 02:52 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - RAIPUR

On the basis of the estimate and at the applicable rate of ₹10.50 per cubic of water drained, Rajesh Vishwas has been asked to pay ₹43,092 and a fine of ₹10,000 within 10 days

The Hindu Bureau

The food inspector, who allegedly drained out water from a reservoir in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district to recover his phone last week, has been asked by the government to pay a fine of ₹53,092. | Photo Credit: Google Maps

The food inspector, who allegedly drained out water from a reservoir in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district to recover his phone last week, has been asked by the government to pay a fine of ₹53,092.

ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh official gets 21 lakh litre of water drained out from reservoir to find his lost phone, draws flak

In its notice sent to the errant offiical Rajesh Vishwas, the Water Resources Department (WRD) had also revised the estimate of amount of lost water upwards saying that he drained 4,104 cubic metre (or 41 lakh litre) of water, almost twice the initial figure of 21 lakh litre provided by the district administration earlier.

On the basis of the estimate and at the applicable rate of ₹10.50 per cubic of water drained, Mr. Vishwas has been asked to pay ₹43,092 and a fine of ₹10,000. He will have to pay a fine of ₹53,092 within 10 days of the notice being served on him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US