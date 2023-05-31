HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food inspector, who drained water from reservoir to find his phone, will pay fine of ₹53,092

On the basis of the estimate and at the applicable rate of ₹10.50 per cubic of water drained, Rajesh Vishwas has been asked to pay ₹43,092 and a fine of ₹10,000 within 10 days

May 31, 2023 02:52 am | Updated 02:52 am IST - RAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
The food inspector, who allegedly drained out water from a reservoir in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district to recover his phone last week, has been asked by the government to pay a fine of ₹53,092.

The food inspector, who allegedly drained out water from a reservoir in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district to recover his phone last week, has been asked by the government to pay a fine of ₹53,092. | Photo Credit: Google Maps

The food inspector, who allegedly drained out water from a reservoir in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district to recover his phone last week, has been asked by the government to pay a fine of ₹53,092.

ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh official gets 21 lakh litre of water drained out from reservoir to find his lost phone, draws flak

In its notice sent to the errant offiical Rajesh Vishwas, the Water Resources Department (WRD) had also revised the estimate of amount of lost water upwards saying that he drained 4,104 cubic metre (or 41 lakh litre) of water, almost twice the initial figure of 21 lakh litre provided by the district administration earlier.

On the basis of the estimate and at the applicable rate of ₹10.50 per cubic of water drained, Mr. Vishwas has been asked to pay ₹43,092 and a fine of ₹10,000. He will have to pay a fine of ₹53,092 within 10 days of the notice being served on him.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.