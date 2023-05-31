Food inspector, who drained water from reservoir to find his phone, will pay fine of ₹53,092

May 31, 2023 02:52 am | Updated 02:52 am IST - RAIPUR

The food inspector, who allegedly drained out water from a reservoir in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district to recover his phone last week, has been asked by the government to pay a fine of ₹53,092.

In its notice sent to the errant offiical Rajesh Vishwas, the Water Resources Department (WRD) had also revised the estimate of amount of lost water upwards saying that he drained 4,104 cubic metre (or 41 lakh litre) of water, almost twice the initial figure of 21 lakh litre provided by the district administration earlier.

On the basis of the estimate and at the applicable rate of ₹10.50 per cubic of water drained, Mr. Vishwas has been asked to pay ₹43,092 and a fine of ₹10,000. He will have to pay a fine of ₹53,092 within 10 days of the notice being served on him.