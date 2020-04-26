Food controller in Madhya Pradesh answers RTI queries in 12 hours

Information sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act usually takes days, even months, to reach applicants. However, a social worker in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district was in for a pleasant surprise.

Raghvendra Dubey, the social worker, got a reply to his query in just 12 hours — that too on WhatsApp. He had submitted the application through email at 9.30 p.m. on April 23. He wanted to know how many people in Kot village had been given free rations under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, to tide over the lockdown. “Villagers had informed us that rations were not distributed to those eligible,” said Mr. Dubey.

On the next day, at 9 a.m., his WhatsApp chimed. The district’s Food Controller, Rajendra Singh Thakur, informed him that the supply of 113.75 quintals of rice to 2,275 individuals for each month was pending for two months.

Mr. Thakur was on a previous occasion fined by the State Information Commission for delay in giving out information. “His proactiveness this time has surprised everyone,” said Rahul Singh, Information Commissioner.

At present, the Commission was not pressing authorities to answer queries immediately in order to not distract them from tackling the contagion and supplying food to the needy, said Mr. Singh.

“But we welcome such measures. Since the matter was relating to the right to food, which can be read with the fundamental Right to Life, it was important,” he added. Mr. Singh contended this was arguably the first instance in the country of an official providing information under the Act during the lockdown.