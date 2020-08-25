Following violence, Visva-Bharati campus to remain closed till situation improves

Following a violence over the erection of boundary wall around the Poush Mela ground, Visva-Bharati authorities on Monday decided to close down the university campus.
However, the admission and examination process, and emergency services will be taken care of, the authorities of the central university said in a statement.
“In view of vandalism today leading to the destruction of university property worth lakhs due to the complete absence of police deployment, it has been decided to bring the matter to the notice of Hon’ble Chancellor (Prime Minister).
“It has been unanimously resolved in the meeting of all directors, principals and HODs to close the university till the situation improves,” the statement read.
Trouble erupted at Visva-Bharati campus in Birbhum district on Monday as a large number of people ransacked the university’s properties to protest against the construction of a boundary wall at a ground where a century-old ‘Poush Mela’ used to be held.
The university has decided not to organise the fair held in December.
The district administration has convened a meeting with the university authorities and other stakeholders on Wednesday to look into the matter.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath