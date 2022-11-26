Following row, Rajasthan govt. decides to revoke quota given to ex-servicemen

November 26, 2022 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - JAIPUR

The contentious issue of inclusion of ex-servicemen in the reserved categories for ministerial and subordinate services in Rajasthan has been resolved with the Congress government making a move to remove the discrepancy. Former defence personnel will now get the quota benefit as a separate category in the unreserved or general class.

The decision, taken by the State Cabinet at its meeting presided over by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Thursday, is expected to satisfy the Jat community and its leaders, including those in the ruling Congress, who were agitated over the reservation for youth belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) getting affected.

A notification issued by the previous BJP government in 2018 granted 12.5% horizontal reservation in the ministerial and subordinate services, 5% in State services, and 15% in class four staff recruitment to ex-servicemen within the reserved categories. The OBC communities objected to it and called for a separate quota for ex-servicemen. Congress MLAs belonging to the Jat community, categorized as an OBC, also had been demanding withdrawal of the notification.

When the matter came up for consideration at a Cabinet meeting earlier this month, it was deferred without citing any reason. Among others, former Minister and MLA from Barmer district’s Baytu, Harish Chaudhary, took exception to it and questioned the government’s intentions.

Since the discrepancy created by the inclusion of ex-servicemen in the OBC and other reserved categories was gradually evolving as a political issue, the State government sought legal opinion and studied the reservation provisions for ex-servicemen in other States and Union Territories. Advocate General Narpat Mal Lodha said it would be legally appropriate to give compartment-wise horizontal quota to ex-servicemen.

Mr. Chaudhary, who had also participated in a dharna on the issue in Barmer, said the OBC youth would lose out in the recruitments to the upcoming posts if the former defence personnel continued to get the quota benefit within the reserved categories. About 1.5 lakh government jobs of teachers, police constables and subordinate staff are expected to come up in the State in the current financial year.

Several Congress MLAs, including Mukesh Bhakar and Divya Maderna, and other parties such as the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party had also urged the Chief Minister to decide on the matter soon. Besides, the OBC Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti staged protests in several towns demanding the removal of all discrepancies in reservations.

The State Cabinet decided to amend the Rajasthan Civil Services (Absorption of Ex-Servicemen) Rules, 1988, to provide category-wise reservation to ex-servicemen in the recruitments, which will give proportionate representation to the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs. Ex-servicemen will continue to get the benefit of relaxation in age and minimum marks, while the vacancies will be carried forward for one year, according to the Cabinet’s decision.

