ADVERTISEMENT

Following Calcutta High Court order, Bengal to deploy paramilitary forces in 3 districts during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations

April 05, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Kolkata

The decision comes after Hooghly and Howrah districts in the State witnessed violent clashes were witnessed during Ram Navami processions

PTI

The Calcutta High Court had directed the West Bengal government to requisition Central forces for assisting the State police in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

Following the direction of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal government on April 5 decided to deploy paramilitary forces in three districts of Hooghly, Barrackpore and Kolkata during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, a senior official said.

ALSO READ
Hanuman Jayanti | Home Ministry issues advisory to States to ensure law and order and monitor factors ‘that could disturb communal harmony’ 

The decision was taken at a meeting held virtually by Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi with senior police officers of the State.

"There will be an ample number of State police forces deployed at sensitive areas in the State and also at those places where violence was witnessed recently, Apart from that, we have decided to deploy three companies of paramilitary forces in Kolkata, Hooghly and Barrackpore," the official told PTI.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the State Government to requisition Central forces for assisting the State police in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Violent clashes were witnessed in Hooghly and Howrah districts during Ram Navami celebrations recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US