Follow rules to stave off lockdown, warns Uddhav

Remarking that the challenge posed by the Omicron variant was grave, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday directed the State administration to take measures without waiting for instructions from the Centre.

He urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel and strictly adhere to pandemic regulations in order to ward off a possible lockdown in the near future.

In a virtual emergency review meeting with Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors on Sunday, Mr. Thackeray instructed authorities to pay close attention to all passengers arriving at airports. Health Minister Rajesh Tope and members of the State COVID-19 task force were also present at the meeting.

“Once the contagion spreads rapidly, steps like lockdown are unavoidable and at this stage, unaffordable. So, to prevent this, people must regularly wear masks, avoid unnecessary crowds and ensure that they have taken both doses of the vaccine,” the Chief Minister said. Mr. Thackeray observed that the steady decline in cases had made the public careless of late.

Officials have been directed to keep a rigorous watch on airports and ensure adequate oxygen supply and availability of medicines in hospitals. Fire audits should also be completed in hospitals.


