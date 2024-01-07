ADVERTISEMENT

Fog disrupts visibility in parts of Punjab, Haryana

January 07, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI

In Haryana, Bhiwani was the coldest place in the State recording a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius. Image for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Cold weather conditions persisted in Punjab and Haryana on January 7 even as fog in the morning hours reduced visibility at many places.

Amritsar in Punjab reeled under biting chill, recording a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur also experienced a cold night, recording respective minimums of 6.5 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 6.2 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two States, which was enveloped by fog this morning, recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Bhiwani was the coldest place in the State recording a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius.

Ambala, Narnaul, Hisar and Karnal recorded respective minimums of 7.5 degrees Celsius, 7.9 degrees Celsius, 8.1 degrees Celsius and 8.4 degrees Celsius.

